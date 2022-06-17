Spaddy's Coffee helps bring Seminole Heights community together

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Stop by Spaddy's Coffee on Florida Avenue and you'll find a sense of community in the courtyard.

"Since we've been here in Seminole Heights, the response from the community has been amazing. I can't thank them enough for the support we got from them. It's been nothing but love, for the most part, since day one," said owner Greg Spadaccini.

"I've seen people raise their families and grow families here. And you know, people have come while they're pregnant with their kid, and I've seen the kid graduate kindergarten and I've seen dogs get raised here. So it's been really cool. For me, being a family man and also bringing my daughter here, I have a 3-year-old. So bringing her here letting her run around and meet other kids that just, we're all meeting over a cup of coffee. And really we're meeting over the courtyard. The courtyard here has just created a really cool sense of community," he said.

Spaddy's Coffee started as a mobile coffee bar in 2015. In 2016, they moved to Seminole Heights setting up right next to Faedo's Bakery (now La Segunda).

They're known for their specialty coffee but you can find breakfast here, too.

"We're still here six years later, it'll be six years in September, serving specialty coffee. We serve Cuban bread, burritos, bagels, try to keep everything local, roast our coffee right here in West Tampa, over at the lab. And yeah, try to create a very friendly, family-friendly community space here," said Spadaccini.

If you're looking for something new to try, Spadaccini recommends the Florida Man latte.

"I recommend getting it iced. Try it with oat milk. It's an orange creamsicle tea that we use from one of our local tea suppliers," said Spadaccini.

To find out more about Spaddy's Coffee, including their second location in South Tampa, click here.