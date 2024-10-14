Some Tampa area gas stations have begun to re-open, but many remain closed

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people are breathing a sigh of relief as many Bay Area gas stations begin to open.

However, if you drive around Hillsborough County, you’ll still see many gas stations with signs on their pumps that say, “Sorry, out of service.”

Many people waited hours in line over the weekend at fuel distribution sites across the Bay Area to receive their free 10 gallons of gas. Port Tampa Bay opened Saturday with a much-needed shipment of gas to fulfill the local demand.

As gas continues to be shipped into the Bay Area, you’ll notice some gas stations with long lines and others not so much. It all depends on where you are, as people run to fill up their tanks after days of having a shortage.

Several fuel distribution sites throughout the Bay Area are open until 7:00 p.m. Click here for the complete list.