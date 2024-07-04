Some City of Tampa residents might be eligible for up to $100,000 in critical home repairs

TAMPA, Fla — Dozens of low-income homeowners might be eligible for critical home repairs. The City of Tampa is awarding up to $100,000 to eligible homeowners through the Healthy Homes Program, Which is funded by a $1.9 million federal grant.

According to the City of Tampa, the program aims to help 90 households.

The home repairs that are eligible for the program are:

Roof

Plumbing

Electrical

Structural systems

HVAC

Exterior deterioration

Water heater replacement

Weatherization

Accessibility improvements

Lead-based paint remediation

Radon remediation

Water intrusion

Smoke/Carbon Monoxide detectors

Fence replacement

To be eligible for the program, your Household income must not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Your home must be located within the city limits of Tampa, be owner-occupied, and have been owned for at least two (2) years.

The terms of the loan, according to the City of Tampa are:

Deferred Payment Loan (DPL) with 0% Interest Rate

Secured by a recorded mortgage and promissory note

Term: Varies (Based on the amount of assistance)

Forgiveness: Forgiven at the end of the loan term, provided all other terms are satisfied

The deadline to apply for the program is August 2025.

For more information on the program, click here, and to apply, click here.