Small plane lands near road, ends up in median in New Tampa

Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 04, 2021
NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers near the intersection of Bruce B Downs Blvd. and I-75 had a different kind of traffic to deal with Thursday when a small airplane landed and came to a rest in the median near the intersection.

According to the pilot of the plane, shortly after taking off from Tampa Executive Airport, the plane started having engine trouble. He said when he landed the plane, there were not many cars on this road. He landed and went under the I-75 overpass and parked it in the grass. The pilot said it was a mosquito control aircraft, but he was not flying for them when he landed but instead simply moving the plan to another airport.

Tampa Police said no one was injured during the incident. Traffic continued moving through the intersection as the plane sat in the median and only one small area of a single lane was blocked.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

