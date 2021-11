HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed into the Hillsborough Bay near Davis Islands Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the plane crashed in the water shortly after 10 a.m. near the Peter O. Knight Airport.

The pilot and passenger of the plane were able to safely get out, according to TPD.

Action Air 1 flew over the scene where the plane could be seen fully submerged underwater.

WFTS | Action Air 1

