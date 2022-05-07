Watch
Single mom battling cancer gets surprised with new car

Shante Johnson works two full time jobs and was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Thanks to RNR Tire Express, Johnson received a new car for Mother's Day.
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 06, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay mother was surprised with a great gift for an early Mother's Day present.

Shante Johnson is a single mom, she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Johnson works two full time jobs to support her four kids and she does it by taking buses to work.

That's changed as she was presented with a new car by RNR Tire Express.

"Well, first, I was nervous my office manager was walking me out through the back," Johnson said. "So, I wasn't sure if I was going to have a job much longer. This was a much more pleasant surprise."

Johnson said it will help her back and forth from her jobs and make it easier to get to doctor appointments.

