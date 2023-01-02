Shooting investigation at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla—A teenager was transported to the hospital after being shot at Curtis Hixon Park. Tampa Police say they were dispatched at about 9 p.m. to report of a person being shot.

When police arrived they found one 16-year-old male that had been shot in the park. Good Samaritans provided first aid to the teen until he was transported to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Though early in the investigation, police believe that two groups got into some kind of altercation that escalated into the teen being shot.

Police do not believe this is a random act and are developing leads on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or send a text through the TampaPD app.