Shooting in Brandon leaves 1 person dead, HCSO says

Posted at 5:50 AM, Nov 02, 2022
BRANDON, Fla. — A shooting in Brandon killed one person Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO said a verbal altercation escalated between two people around 8:49 p.m. Tuesday on Harmony Lane in Brandon, which led to the fatal shooting of one man.

They also said the shooter was taken into custody without incident, and the victim and shooter know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is provided. There is no threat to the public.

