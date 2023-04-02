Shooting at 7- Eleven on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting was reported at a 7-Eleven convenience store located at 10906 North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa. An adult male employee shot an adult male customer, who later died from his injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

At around 11:40 pm on Saturday, authorities were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of the shooting. Upon arriving, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency responders took the victim to the hospital, but he died due to his injuries.

The employee was questioned by the police. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released any details regarding the motive behind the shooting or the identity of those involved.

This is a developing story; we will provide updates as more information becomes available.