Sheriff: Veteran bank robber arrested in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla- — Deputies say they arrested a veteran bank robber after he allegedly robbed a bank in Hernando Country.

The sheriff says the Synovus Bank at 1000 S. Broad Street was burglarized on April 9. The suspect got away with money and left the area.

The HCSO Crime Analysis Unit says they identified a suspect because of the similarity to a bank robbery committed in Hernando County several years prior.

Detectives identified Tyrone Michael Brinkley 53, as the suspect in the bank burglary.

The sheriff says Brinkley recently served 8 years in federal prison for robbing banks in the past. He was on probation.

A warrant was issued for Brinkley's arrest on April 13. Detectives say when they went to Brinkley's place of work to arrest him he ran away. The Tampa Police Department responded and used K-9 and aviation units to help with the search.

A K-9 found Brinkley hiding in some bushes. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure in reference to the burglary of the bank. He was also charged with resisting without violence for fleeing from law enforcement.

Brinkley was transported to the Hillsborough County jail where he is being held without bond.