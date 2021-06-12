Sheriff: Body believed to be Good Samaritan who attempted to save father, son at Apollo Beach

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla — The body of the Good Samaritan, who attempted to save a father and son at Apollo Beach, was found Monday, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Sheriff Chronister said they recovered who they believe was Kristoff Murray around 1:30 p.m. The body was found about a mile away from the beach preserve.

"Your husband, brother...his actions were nothing less than heroic. He risked and ultimately gave his life to two complete strangers that were in need," Sheriff Chronister said on Monday.

Tjonique Gray

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where it will be confirmed at a later time, Sheriff Chronister said.

U.S.C.G. confirms Janosh Purackal, 37, and Daniel Purackal, 3, were pronounced dead after being recovered from the water. The sheriff said they were reported wading in the water when the current took them.

Malayalee Association of Central Florida Photo of Janosh Purackal, 37, and Daniel Purackal, 3.

Murray's wife says he ran into the water to try and help them.

“(Murray) saw the adult and child were struggling and immediately, without hesitation, jumped in the water to try to save the both of them. We’re calling him not just a Good Samaritan but our Apollo beach hero,” said Sheriff Chronister.

The sheriff described the water with a strong current and heavy chop.

"It isn't the outcome we wanted, but we hope the family can get some peace and comfort," Sheriff Chronister said.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Sheriff: Body found believed to be Good Samaritan at Apollo Beach (Hillsborough Sheriff Chronister press conference)

Community members are raising money for the families impacted.

Operation Lotus, a Lithia-based nonprofit, said it is "working directly with the family to help bring some hope during this devastating time."

You can find information on how to donate here.

Funeral services have been set for Janosh Purackal. For more information, click here.