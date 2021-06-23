Sentinel chickens, fish are helping control the mosquito population in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is giving away free mosquito fish to residents to help reduce backyard mosquito breeding.

All Hillsborough County residents are eligible for free fish, including those who live in Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City.

Hillsborough County is providing free fish as an effective, natural way for residents to control the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

Things to know about the events



Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the event will be drive-thru only and you can't leave your vehicle

To receive fish, you need a photo ID showing you live in Hillsborough County. County workers will scan or enter your ID information into our mosquito database. After that step is completed, you will move up to next station to receive your mosquito fish.

Limited quantities - mosquito fish available while supplies last

Mosquito fish facts



Mosquito fish are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae

Place fish in standing water such as backyard ponds, fountains, animal troughs, and unused swimming pools to effectively and naturally, manage mosquito populations

They require no feeding and care is limited to protecting them from garden sprays, chlorine, or other chemicals used for cleaning

Mosquito fish do not lay eggs and require no special environment for breeding

100% of the County's mosquito fish supply has been raised at Mosquito Management Services headquarters making the operation more sustainable

Homegrown fish are more likely to be healthier than fish transported from farms

Schedule and locations

Find Mosquito Ninja and Gambuzi-San Mobile Lab truck in the location parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays:

