Seminole Heights restaurant, Rooster & The Till, receives Michelin 'Bib Gourmand' award

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Michelin ratings recognize good food at moderate prices and one of them is a Seminole Heights staple.

Rooster & The Till has been cultivating modern American cuisine and wine in the heights for nine years now.

Co-owners Ty Rodriguez and Chef Ferrell Alvarez are well known in Tampa for their culinary gifts.

Must tries include a nine-year-staple short, the rib gnocchi and a newer dish called cobia collar, which is a type of fish cooked sous-vide style and dressed with flavors like Thai chili.

The Rooster’s Executive Chef Brian Lampe told ABC Action News that their Michelin recognition only turned up the heat.

“We’re very very excited. I think it gives us motivation to try to get a star next year,” Lampe said. “The energy of the clientele that’s come to the restaurant since Thursday night's award has been really amazing, and we look forward to bigger brighter things in our future.”

The menu is carefully crafted and always changing. Dining is open Wednesday through Sunday.