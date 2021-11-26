Seminole Heights gears up for Holiday Shop Hop 2021

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla — If you’re looking for a more curated shopping experience, Small Business Saturday is where it’s at and you can start at Vintage on Central.

“That’s what I like too. I’m eccentric. I’m not a come in and look for your grandmothers armoire,” said Vicky Knudsen, the owner. “I’m here to find something different, unique, something you may be remember from your childhood.”

She opened up a year ago, just in time for the annual Seminole Heights Holiday Shop Hop.

“Last year we had a lot of traffic through here, it was really nice. I have friends that will come help me out so nobody gets left behind,” she said.

And this year, it’s game on again. Shoppers get a card that guides them to other Seminole Heights businesses taking part. Visit six stores and drop the card off at the after-party for a chance to win raffle prizes.

“I definitely think every year the shop hop is absolutely instrumental to getting the word out about all of the small businesses that are right in your neighborhood,” said Kendra Conze, owner of Health Mutt. “A lot of people just haven’t had a chance to stop by and see us and see what we’re all about.”

Conze said they’ve been on Central for years now, but they’ve expanded as much as they can in their current location. So in 2022, they’re moving!

“It was really important to us to continue our mission of being a community spot. So instead of opening multiple health much all across Florida or something like that, I was kind of ready for a challenge to try something new but I also wanted to stay true to myself which is to enrich the neighborhood of seminal Heights,” she said.

They’ll be located off North Florida just south of Hillsborough Avenue. Conze said it’s so important to show love and support to you local businesses.

“Our store offers a lot of loyalty programs, discounts we do a lot of the same stuff as the big box stores do but we also have that knowledgeable and friendly staff,” she said.

Shop Hop is from 10am until 6pm with the after-party beginning at 6:30 pm at Southern Brewery and Winemaking.

For more information on Shop Hop, click here.