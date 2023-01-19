Seminole Heights construction issues addressed by Tampa City Council

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Construction in Seminole Heights has caused a commotion amongst neighbors and businesses, but today, Tampa City Council will address the issues.

The city and its contractor are replacing the current stormwater system as part of the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project.

Neighbors are not happy about the construction on their street. Michelle Robinson with the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project told us Nelson Construction has made some mistakes in how they relay information to people impacted by construction.

“Last week on West Crest, we were building a road based on West Crest and had a communication issue with a business owner. We had thought we left one of two access points open, but we didn’t do a good job of communicating what we were doing with that business,” Robinson said.

Thursday, Nelson Construction will share with Tampa City Council how they plan to improve communication for the remainder of the project.

City Council will also discuss the current construction on East Caracas Street. The work is taking longer than expected due to a pipe that was installed incorrectly.

“The pipe that was installed on East Caracas Street West of 275 is out of alignment. Nelson Construction is reinstalling the pipe to ensure it meets both the city and Nelson's expectations,” Robinson said.

You can watch these issues be addressed at Tampa City Council here at 9:00 a.m.

To receive road closure alerts and email updates about the project, you can sign up here.