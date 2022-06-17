Seminole Heights caterer expands with Courtney's Cafe

A Seminole Heights caterer is taking her business and expanding into a popular new cafe.

Courtney's Cafe opened just a few weeks ago, right next to 82 W. Distillery.

The cafe started by serving brunch on the weekends, then tapas at night and quickly expanded into lunch and dinner.

Courtney Weil, owner of Courtney's Cafe and Catering said, "That little flair of fine dining but all that delicious flavor and so when I shared with him my ideas of the concept he kind of took it and ran with it and made it even like took it to the next level for me."

Britt Golson, Executive Chef said, "I wanted to do a lot of fresh items. Healthy fresh, something that you normally see around here many too much on this side of town."

You'll see Latin flavor in a lot of the dishes here. You can also expect to see the items change seasonally.

They are also doing a Saturday, Father's Day brunch special.