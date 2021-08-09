Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa looking to fill 300 positions at Career Fair on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is hosting a Career Fair as it looks to fill more than 300 positions.

The Hard Rock says the openings are in cash operations, guest services, casino services, culinary, custodial, facilities, housekeeping, front desk operations, room dining, restaurants, retail, security, slot operations, and spa and recreation.

The Career Fair is being held on Tuesday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center. Hiring managers will be conducting interviews and making offers on the spot.

Attendees are asked to dress professional, and bring at least ten copies of your resume, your Social Security card, and an unexpired government-issue license.

People hired will be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa says it offers employees a comprehensive benefits package with medical, dental and vision plans, prescription coverage, a wellness program, life insurance, a tuition reimbursement program, 401(k) plan, paid time off and free daily meals.

