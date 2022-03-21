Selmon Extension closed after loose wires found during an inspection

TAMPA, Fla — The Selmon Extension is closed after loose wires were found during an inspection. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) says that during a routine inspection an engineer found two wires had come loose from their anchors.

THEA believes that they can replace the wires without closing the bridge, but they have chosen to close the structure while they continue to evaluate and repair it.

Gandy Boulevard and the Selmon Expressway continue to be open to traffic.

The Selmon Extension was opened April 19th, 2021 after three years of construction.