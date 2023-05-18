Selina's Red Velvet debuts new 'Lemon Velvet' flavor

Selina's Red Velvet, a Valrico cupcake company started by a son to help his sick mom, is now taking orders online.

That includes requests for both the titular flavor of cupcakes and the brand-new "Lemon Velvet," both top-secret recipes from the founder's mom.

“This is unlike any red velvet you’ve ever had,” founder Anthony Lewis said. "They try to get it, but I'll never reveal the secret!"

Lewis turned to cupcakes when he needed to raise money to pay his mother’s mounting medical bills.

“I was helping her pay for the chemo, and that got expensive,” said Lewis, also a single dad to son Caleb.

His mother, Selina, was famous for her red velvet cakes and cupcakes using a secret family recipe. She would bake them for her family and church gatherings.

When Selina was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago, Lewis decided to turn that red velvet goodness into a small business to help with the mounting bills.

In just a few years, business for Selina's Red Velvet has boomed. A lot has changed.

First of all, Selina is feeling great, and her cancer is in remission.

When cupcake requests started doubling and tripling, Lewis, who still does all the baking, moved from a small Brandon kitchen with one mixer to a big Valrico kitchen with four top-of-the-line mixers.

"I don't even know how I did it!" said Lewis. "I had no room!"

Before, he was juggling jobs. Now, he's a full-time baker with a sweet office.

Customers are able to order cupcakes online, which has made his life a lot easier.

Selina is still involved in the business, but Lewis's mission has changed. The single dad is now saving money for his son Caleb's college fund.

"He's a handful,"Lewis said with a smile.

To order Selina's Red Velvet desserts, click here.