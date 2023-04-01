Seffner house roof fire, no injuries

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a residential structure fire on Friday evening at 1103 Sagamore Drive.

The emergency dispatch center received numerous 911 calls from concerned citizens reporting heavy smoke and flames emanating from the house.

HCFR confirmed that the fire had spread to the roof. However, there were no reported injuries to any civilians or first responders.

The American Red Cross has been called upon to assist six adults and one dog affected by the fire.

The fire investigations unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.