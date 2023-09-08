Search underway for missing 9-year-old girl in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a 9-year-old girl in Tampa who was last seen on Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Madison Potts was last seen around 7 p.m. walking away from her home in the 1400 block of Autumn Drive in the Village of Tampa mobile home park.

The sheriff's office said Potts was walking to a friend's house after she told her friends she planned to run away after she got into an argument with her brother.

Potts 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 80-100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and carrying a purple backpack.

If you see Potts or have any information on where she is, call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.