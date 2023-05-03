Search continues for Tampa man missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Search teams in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park continue to look for a Tampa man who has been missing for more than a week.

Gordon Kaye, 68, had reportedly reserved a campsite at the Deep Creek campground in the national park for two weeks. According to WLOS, Kaye was last seen near a "backcountry campsite" on April 23.

WLOS reported his family reported him missing three days later, and searchers have been looking for him since then.

“The search teams today are looking at the Indian Creek trail, points where he was last seen in the backcountry," Park Ranger Emily Davis told WLOS on Monday. "They're retracing their steps on some other trails as well and following up on some potential clues that they may have found along the way."

The National Park Service said Kaye has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5'10" tall, and weighs more than 200 pounds.

The search has included more than 120 people from three states and almost 30 agencies, according to the Knoxville Sentinel.