School bus crash in Tampa leaves one injured

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a school bus was involved in an accident in Tampa Wednesday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred at the intersection of Fletcher Avenue and Livingston Avenue, near the campus of the University of South Florida.

HCSO told ABC Action News that while no students on the school bus, which was coming from Mueller Elementary, were injured, the driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.

Deputies haven't said what caused the Wednesday afternoon accident.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.