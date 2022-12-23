Santa's Drill Team meets children before the big day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There may be delays across the country when it comes to air travel, but there’s one man who is taking off no matter what.

Of course, we’re talking about Santa Claus, and he has a team of special helpers right here in Tampa who are gathering those last-minute wish lists.

The children of the Learning Station in Riverview got a visit from Santa Jim this week. It’s one of about 60 visits he’ll make across Tampa Bay between Nov. 1 and Christmas Day.

Santa Jim is one of 11 Santas and seven Mrs. Clauses that make up Santa’s Drill Team.

The drill team was started by a group of burly, bearded veterans in 2010, appearing at patriotic ceremonies across Tampa Bay. As the years went on, each of these Santas found their own niche in the community, visiting hundreds of homes, schools, charities and events throughout the holidays.

“When the little kids first see you and they come running up to give Santa that big hug, that’s the best part; that makes it all worth it,” said Santa Jim.

He said when it comes to being a Santa, it takes a lot more than just the outfit.

“So the red suit doesn’t make the Santa; it’s the Christmas in the heart that makes the Santa,” said Santa Jim.

Parents say a visit from a member of Santa’s Drill Team is just about as close as it gets to the real St. Nick.

“Especially for my daughter, this is the first time she is seeing Santa in person, so it’s so nice to experience this, a great opportunity,” said a mom named Joy.

Santa Jim even has his own naughty or nice patrol car to use when the reindeer need a rest.

Even though it’s the kids asking Santa for presents, he isn’t afraid to ask them for something in return.

“I wish they would just start taking that glass of milk and putting it back in the refrigerator,” said Santa Jim. “Sometimes, it’s three or four hours before I get to your house. It gets warm; it could spoil, it’s not good on Santa’s stomach.”