Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides 3,000 Hillsborough Co. children with Christmas gifts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More than 3,000 Hillsborough County children will have gifts this Christmas thanks to help from the community.

On Friday, parents picked up Christmas gifts for their kids during the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gift distribution event.

"We get to see our kids light up during Christmas; it's a good time for them," said Evan Sadwick, Angel Tree program recipient.

wfts

The gifts were unwrapped so parents can do the wrapping and gift-giving themselves.

The program is made possible by people who adopt a child and buy them gifts. Representatives say 1,100 needy families are able to give presents to their children on Christmas morning thanks to the donations.

"It’s been tough; a lot of times, the rent is a lot higher than the income tends to be, so this is just one of those times where I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to still be able to provide for my daughter," said Joana Botchway, Angel Tree program recipient.

Leaders say 3,000 children will receive gifts on Christmas morning. Thank's to the Angel Tree donations, which is twice as many as last year.