Rotary Club of Tampa set to honor hundreds of heroes on Veterans Day with American flags

TAMPA, Fla. — With Veterans Day coming up, it’s a time to reflect on all of those who have served our country. The Rotary Club of Tampa is honoring that service, one by one, with a symbol we all recognize, the American flag.

Walking through Veterans Memorial Park, reading the names on the World War II memorial wall, Jonathan Moore remembers who paved the way for us to proudly fly Old Glory.

“Rotary is all about service above self and when we do this event we work, we sweat, we put these flags up to honor these special people,” said Moore, a member of Rotary Club Tampa and event organizer.

Moore, whose own grandfather served in World War II, hopes to install 300 American flags across the park for their second annual Flags For Heroes celebration on Veterans Day

“So the event will be full of pomp and circumstance,” said Moore. “It just produces a great feeling of peace and unity and it’s a wonderful event.”

The flags cost $100 apiece, each one honoring a hero in our community, including a medallion with their name on it. It can be a veteran, a first responder, a health care worker or just a loved one.

“To see those people there with their sponsors really just kind of gives you goosebumps,” said Moore. “One-hundred percent of the funds go to local charities, this year we are giving out four checks for $8,000 from the event at the event.”

Ashley Policastri decided to purchase a flag for her father who served in the Vietnam War.

“Words can not describe how incredibly proud I am of my father for all the sacrifices that he gave to our country so I really wanted to honor his name,” said Policastri.

Each name will be read off during the ceremony. For Ashley and Jonathan, they say if you have a hero out there, now is the perfect time to show them how important they are.

“It will be an incredible experience and just honestly a great memory to share with my father acknowledging all he has done for us and our country,” said Policastri.

For more information go to Flagsforheroestampa.org.