Roofing material spills on I-275 SB after multi-vehicle crash, blocking 4 lanes

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash in Tampa is causing delays and closure Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said that a truck carrying roofing material was involved in the multi-vehicle crash, which caused the material to spill all over the interstate.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of I-275 south near the Westshore Exit and to find alternate routes.

Only one southbound lane is open. The southbound Westshore Exit is closed at this time.

Traffic is stopped back to I-4, FHP reported.