Robinson High senior Millay Kral creates 'Unity in Diversity' mural for students

TAMPA, Fla. — Millay Kral thinks Robinson High School needs "a boost of positivity."

So the determined senior is brightening up the halls of the Tampa school — so she can brighten up the days of every single student.

"I really want them to know that they are included and seen at this school and that they're worth something," she said.

With the help of her friends, Kral created and painted "Unity in Diversity," a colorful indoor mural that's a beacon of inclusion.

"I feel like Robinson has a negative stigma and that people who go here often look down on it," she said.

The uplifting mural is also part of her Gold Award project, the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve.

Kral wants to build upon the mural with a Robinson art club that would also help beautify the neighborhood around the school.