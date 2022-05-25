Riverview teen Kennedy McCormick uses her birthday to help Feeding Tampa Bay

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Kennedy McCormick was 7-years-old when she had her Big Birthday Idea.

"I was watching TV with my parents and I saw a commercial that showed kids that were starving," the now-16-year-old recalled.

Just a little girl, she already knew she wanted to help. So instead of getting gifts for her birthday, she started giving.

She held parties, recitals, and get-togethers where she asked friends, family members, and guests to donate.

In the nine birthdays since, McCormick has raised thousands of dollars, and collected mountains of food, for Feeding Tampa Bay.

A few years ago, General Mills heard about her acts of kindness and generosity, and in her name donated 48,000 boxes of cereal to the local nonprofit.

"You don't have to be someone big to do something big, that's what I've learned about myself," said McCormick, now a rising junior at Riverview High School.

This year, for her Sweet Sixteen, she wants to raise $16,000 for FTB's Cereal for Summer campaign.

To help McCormick reach her goal, click here.