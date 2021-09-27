Riverview porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in broad daylight

A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a porch pirate caught on video stealing packages in Riverview in broad daylight.

On September 21, 2021 at about 3 p.m., an unknown white male stole several packages that were at the front door of a residence in the 14000 block of Highway 672 in Riverview.

The suspect is seen in the video driving a red 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla and there were 2 other passengers in the vehicle.

The suspect is described as 35-45 years old, 5'11"-6', with a tattoo on his left elbow. He wore a purple L.A. Lakers LeBron James t-shirt.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online HERE. You can also send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.