Riverview photographer wins top prize in Florida Museum of Photographic Arts show

TAMPA, Fla. — Photographer Angelika Kollin splits her time between living here in Riverview and living in Cape Town, South Africa.

It was while she was in the latter that the Estonian-born artist snapped a portrait of a woman in a purple dress, a day laborer waiting for work, her head framed by a golden angelic aura.

Using nothing but natural light, the photo was titled "Everyday Saint Lucy," another gorgeous tribute to the power and perseverance of women as seen through the lens of Angelika Kollin's camera.

"Most of my work is dedicated to womanhood, to the journey of being a woman," she said.

Her subjects are often women behind the scenes — the workers, the waitstaff.

"They're so humble, so pure, so beautiful," the photographer added.

"Everyday Saint Lucy" is now on display at the Tampa International Airport, the top prize-winner in this year's Florida Museum of Photographic Arts International Competition.

Kollin found out she had won the jury's favor — beating out almost 2,500 submissions from around the world for the highest of honors — while she was in almost the exact place in South Africa the photo was taken.

"That coincidence felt extra special," she said. "It's like when pieces fall all in the right place."

The new photo exhibit is on TPA's Level 2. FMoPA is partnering with the airport while it waits for its new home to be ready in Ybor City's historic Kress Building.

FMoPA executive curator Robin O'Dell said the merging of the airport and the museum has been a hit so far.

After all, travelers, like the rest of us, are tired of staring at their phones.

"Every day, all the images people see are tiny and little on their phones," she said. "They don't often get to see real photographs, blown up big, on a wall."

