Parents urged to talk with kids after Riverview martial arts instructor's 4th arrest for molestation

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Authorities in Hillsborough County are urging parents to speak with their children after a Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested for molestation for the fourth time.

According to arrest affidavits, the allegations against Daniel Medina-Alvarez, 57, date back to 2016.

Medina-Alvarez is accused of inappropriately touching several students when he was the owner of Medina Martial Arts Studio. The victims, according to arrest records, were under the age of 12 or between the ages of 12 and 15.

Records show that the accusations took place over several years. Medina-Alvarez was initially arrested in September 2022 over some of the accusations and then again on Tuesday. His arrest was announced Thursday.

According to arrest records, the most recent accusations against Medina-Alvarez took place between April and June 2022, after his initial arrest.

Medina-Alvarez is accused of molesting the victims at the martial arts studio, while transporting students to and from the studio and tournaments and, in one case, at Medina-Alvarez's home.

“I’m disgusted, this man abused his position as a trusted instructor to prey on innocent victims,” said Sheriff Chronister. “This suspect knowingly and intentionally victimized his students time and time again. We are working to get these victims and their families peace of mind, justice, and the help or services they might need.”

At this time, Medina-Alvarez is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

“I encourage parents to talk to their children. If your child was a student at this Martial Arts studio, please have a conversation with them about this. We believe there might be other victims,” Chronister said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to immediately call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.