Reward increased for tips leading to arrest in death of 7-year-old killed on July 4 along Courtney Campbell

TAMPA, Fla. — The reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy on July 4 was doubled on Friday, police said.

Yitzian Torres Garcia was shot and killed after an argument between two groups of men over jet skis turned violent, according to Tampa Police.

Garcia was playing in the water along the Courtney Campbell Causeway in celebration of the holiday. Police said the two groups of Hispanic men got into an argument because one group was upset the other was "recklessly" driving their jet skis too close to the playing children.

TPD said the argument escalated when people from each group shot at each other. When the shooting broke out, police said Garcia's grandfather tried to shield him and pulled him into a truck. A bullet went through the truck and hit the grandfather in the finger, then fatally struck Garcia.

“It’s not easy from one moment to another to have somebody with you, and then, when you open your eyes, he’s not there anymore,” Juan Carlos Hernandez, Garcia's grandfather, previously said through a translator.

The young boy, from Puerto Rico, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He was in Tampa visiting his grandparents.

According to a press release, Garcia's family is holding a memorial for him in Puerto Rico on Friday, what would have been his eighth birthday.

"The thoughts and prayers of our department and the entire community are with the Torres Garcia family as they hold a memorial service for Yitzian in Puerto Rico today," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives have been working tirelessly to identify and arrest the suspects in this case and we will not stop until there is justice for Yitzian and his family."

“We are in the news not to become famous,” said Garcia’s grandmother, Marisol Ayala, through a translator. “We are in the news because we want justice. Because he was seven years old.”

Tampa Police urge anyone who was at or near the Courtney Campbell on July 4 around 8:30 p.m. to look at any videos they may have taken to see if there's anything that might help the investigation.

"Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case. In addition, reward monies of up to $4,500 are now available through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of Attorney General," said Kelly McLaren, Executive Director of Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay. "The enhanced reward monies are available through June 30, 2024. The tip must come through the Crime Stoppers program and lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s)to be eligible for the enhanced reward."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement added an additional $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information can call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS, online at crimestopperstb.com, or by mobile tip using the free Florida Crime Stoppers Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

"The Tampa Bay Community tragically lost Yitzian Torres Garcia due to senseless gun violence. FDLE stands in partnership with Tampa P.D. both investigatively and forensically to bring those responsible for this murder to justice. If you have information concerning this unimaginable event, I implore you to please come forward. The family and the community deserve justice," said SAC Mark Brutnell with FDLE.