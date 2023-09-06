Retired USF art professor honored with his own exhibit

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a very heartfelt homecoming on the USF campus this month. After 37 years of teaching art, a retired professor is now being honored through his exhibit.

Beginning with his earliest works from California in 1962, spanning his latest paintings in Tampa Bay in 2023, artist Bruce Marsh couldn’t think of a better place to capture his career than the Carolyn Wilson Gallery on the USF campus.

Bruce Marsh's A Six Decade Survey isn’t just an exhibit; it’s an autobiography.

“I started school as a political science major, and one year was plenty; I became an art major,” said Marsh.

Marsh left Southern California for Tampa Bay in the 1960s and never looked back.

“It was just a huge difference the idea of what seemed extremely tropical to me compared to LA,” said Marsh.

WFTS

Marsh’s 37-year-teaching career at USF ended up being more beautiful than anything he could put on a canvas.

“Oh, it's hugely gratifying, hugely gratifying, when students make a success and make a career,” said Marsh.

Sarah Howard was a student on campus back when Marsh was teaching, and now she’s the Interim Director for The School of Art and Art History.

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring him back and really celebrate his contributions to both the university and the broader artistic community,” said Howard.

“I chose individual works that represented hopefully all the different themes,” said curator Mark Ormond.

“Oh, just a huge gift, what a huge gift,” said Marsh. “Every part of this collection of buildings here is just loaded with memories.”

The exhibit’s final day is September 7.