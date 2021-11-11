Retired Army veteran helps fellow soldiers through alternative art therapies

TAMPA, Fla. — Mack Macksam is a Retired Army veteran who is reaching out to his fellow soldiers in the Tampa Bay area.

Macksam founded Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay more than five years ago. His mission is to provide alternative therapies through the arts for our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. He is even bringing the program to incarcerated veterans.

“I’m just kind of offering another venue or another pillar or avenue to either heal and save some lives to make people happier and create memories and to create a little bit of happiness,” said Macksam.

He adds that art therapy is a great way to connect the military community and a way for men and women to express their feelings when they don’t have a word. Some veterans have even told Macksam that art therapy saved their lives.

You can learn more about Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay by clicking here.