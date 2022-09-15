Remembering Tampa's first Medal of Honor winner who died saving his fellow marines

TAMPA, Fla — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC Action News tells you the story of a local hero whose memory lives on in the heart of Tampa Bay.

“Baldomero Lopez was a young man from Tampa that graduated at Hillsborough High School," Gio Fucarino, a local historian, said.

In 1943, First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

"First of all, he was an introvert. He was not someone who seeked attention but, he showed exemplary valor and bravery," Fucarino explained.

It was during the Inchon Invasion, in the Korean war, where Lieutenant Lopez became the first person from Tampa to earn a Congressional Medal of Honor.

"Lieutenant Lopez is on his boat... As he goes over the ladder, there’s two snipers shooting towards the boat... As he leans back, the sniper catches him and gives him fatal blows and he’s unable to throw the second grenade, and all he can do with his body strength is to throw his body on the grenade, taking the full blast, but saving his platoon," Fucarino added.

At just 25 years old Lieutenant Lopez made the ultimate sacrifice.

"In the face of death, he took on two snipers by himself to save his platoon and complete the mission," Fucarino said.

72 years later, on September 15th, Lopez's memory lives on in the heart of the bay. A display at the Tampa Bay History Center honors the heroic acts of Lieutenant Lopez which is something local historians hope is never forgotten.

"A young boy from a city that is still very segregated at the time...can overcome all of those things, take all those obstacles, put it behind them, overcome being an introvert, and still put on a stellar life-saving, history-altering performance," Fucarino added.

On the corner of Madison and Marion in Tampa, a marker stands high in Lopez’s memory.

"We have to remember that there have been heroes of the Latin community that are unsung... It’s important to realize that a person who went on to join and defend our country of Latin heritage has gone to become a hero," Fucarino explained.

A hero who not only represents Tampa Bay but the meaning of unity.

“He volunteered to defend his country and I think he did both the Hispanic, the Italian, and Ybor and Tampa very proud," Fucarino said.