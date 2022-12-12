HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Redevelopment plans are underway for Fowler Avenue, and you can be part of planning the future look of the area.

County leaders are looking for the public's input as they get a plan in place for the road's future.

They say safety is a top priority for the area, and with Fowler Avenue being an 8-lane highway with few crosswalks, it can be pretty hectic during the day.

Neighbors and businesses expressed some of those safety concerns, stating that the area lacks walkability, crosswalks and lighting.

These growing concerns led to the Fowler Avenue Vision study.

It is the very first phase in the redevelopment of the area, and Hillsborough County Planning Commission members are now asking you for your input on the future of the area.

"You can look at large areas that have redeveloped in the city of Tampa, whether it's the Channel District, Midtown here off of Dale Mabry, parts of South Tampa, parts of Westshore," member Jay Collins said. "And you can point to each of those communities and point to what you might think or might not think will actually build out on Fowler Avenue.”

You can share your thoughts on Tuesday during an open house at University Mall. The meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There's also a virtual meeting on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.