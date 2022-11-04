Recent antisemitic threats have local Jewish communities feeling concerned

TAMPA, Fla — The past couple of years has seen a significant increase in extremist-related incidents both nationwide and in Florida, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

On Thursday, The FBI sent out a tweet of a quote, "Broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey." It said the FBI found the source and that person "no longer posed a danger in the community."

And on the heels of Ye's, otherwise known as Kanye West, tweets a few weeks ago and the Brooklyn Nets suspending star Kyrie Irving after he promoted a documentary deemed anti-semitic, local Jewish community members told ABC Action News they're concerned.

Chabad Chai is a community center where Jewish people get together multiple times a week. On Friday, while they celebrate Shabbat, a day of rest, antisemitic concerns are top of mind.

"Many have told me that they’re just not as inspired to come out and celebrate," Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski said.

Rabbi Mendy said it doesn’t matter whether a threat or antisemitic comments are made nationally or locally Jewish people, everywhere, are directly impacted.

“The Jewish community right now is scared and feeling uncertain about the future," Rabbi Mendy added.

He said in just the last month, there have been antisemitic sayings graffitied throughout Tampa, and school students targeted because of their beliefs.

According to the most recent data from the FBI's hate crime statistics report, in Florida, hate crimes against Jewish people accounted for 80% of the religiously motivated incidents in 2020 and antisemitic hate crimes have risen 300 percent since 2012.

"I would get a call once a month over antisemitic incidents. Now all of a sudden, these calls are coming in more frequently than once a week," Jonathan Ellis, the chair of Jewish Community Relations Council explained.

Rabbi Mendy said the Jewish community is focusing on keeping its concerns a priority for local law enforcement.

"But beyond that there is concern that the Jewish community is fighting this battle on its own," Rabbi Mendy said.

He said everyone is needed to denounce all forms of hatred as soon as it happens.

"It may start with the Jewish community, but it will never end with the Jewish community. So this is not just our problem it’s not just our challenge we as a civilization owe it to each other, owe it to ourselves, to our children to address this issue to stand strong in opposition of hatred in any form," Rabbi Mendy.