Realtor starts cooking show to bring sizzle to houses on the market

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — During the pandemic, people shopping for a new home relied heavily on virtual tours. One Tampa Bay realtor has gone a step further, creating her own online cooking show inside the homes she’s trying to sell.

Tina Newby says the kitchen is always the first room prospective home buyers want to see, so why not show it to them in action. That’s how she created Realtor Can Cook. So far she’s taped 10 episodes.

“I thought what a perfect way to showcase my clients home than do a cooking show in the kitchen, I love to cook anyway so it’s a bonus for me,” said Newby.

She said during the pandemic most realtors are during virtual tours anyway, so why not add some grilled pork to that four-bedroom, four-bath in Riverview.

“I got great feedback from people who watch who said, 'I love that kitchen that’s exactly where I would put my silverware,'” said Newby.

Newby often brings in the homeowner to assist while at the same time explain some of the highlights of the home and community.

“Hopefully someone will see it and fall in love with this kitchen this is why I bought this house I saw it online and I flew down from Virginia,” said client Stephanie La Lumiere.

Behind the scenes, it's Newby’s husband running the camera, while her daughters help with the cleanup.

“And it's kind of nice too for them to see how hard I work with every single client that I deal with,” said Newby.

Even if you don’t put an offer in for the house, Tina says, at least you’ll know what you want for dinner.

“And then they say, 'I tried your recipe and it tastes really great,' so I really enjoy doing it,” said Newby.

Her online success has even led the way to a second show called, Tina Talks, where she chats with local businesses and nonprofit organizations about how they are working with the community.

For more information, visit www.tinanewby.com.