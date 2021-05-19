Real-life 'Lady and the Tramp' dogs bring together founders of coffee delivery service Roasted Whisk

TAMPA, Fla. — It was love at first sight when Charlie and Howie first met nose-to-nose.

The real-life "Lady and the Tramp" dogs were strolling their Tampa Bay area neighborhood along with their owners, Angie Murphy and Lizette Rivera.

Howie is a rescue while Charlie is a princess.

"Our dogs just gravitated toward each other," says Lizette, Charlie's mom.

All four strangers became fast friends. And in the heart of the pandemic, eventual business partners.

Lizette and Angie, both looking for new career inspiration during a tough year, just launched Roasted Whisk. It is an innovative coffee goods delivery company selling java, bakery items, doggie treats and more.

Lizette's previous company, Chef Inspired Popcorn, was a huge hit. Angie has a strong corporate background.

They both want to bring a reassuring comfort-food vibe to Roasted Whisk.

"Coffee brings people together," says Lizette.

Coffee and dogs, that is.

"The social comforts," laughs Angie.

