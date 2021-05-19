Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Real-life 'Lady and the Tramp' dogs bring together founders of coffee delivery service Roasted Whisk

Gourmet coffee, baked goods & dog treats available
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
roasted sean.jpg
Posted at 4:30 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 04:30:13-04

TAMPA, Fla. — It was love at first sight when Charlie and Howie first met nose-to-nose.

The real-life "Lady and the Tramp" dogs were strolling their Tampa Bay area neighborhood along with their owners, Angie Murphy and Lizette Rivera.

Howie is a rescue while Charlie is a princess.

"Our dogs just gravitated toward each other," says Lizette, Charlie's mom.

All four strangers became fast friends. And in the heart of the pandemic, eventual business partners.

Lizette and Angie, both looking for new career inspiration during a tough year, just launched Roasted Whisk. It is an innovative coffee goods delivery company selling java, bakery items, doggie treats and more.

Lizette's previous company, Chef Inspired Popcorn, was a huge hit. Angie has a strong corporate background.

They both want to bring a reassuring comfort-food vibe to Roasted Whisk.

"Coffee brings people together," says Lizette.

Coffee and dogs, that is.

"The social comforts," laughs Angie.

For more on Roasted Whisk, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.