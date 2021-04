Public hearings will happen Thursday night in Tampa to discuss the construction of new apartments next to a chemical plant.

Rattlesnake Point, south of the Gandy Bridge, is prime Tampa waterfront real estate. It also has a chemical plant that uses chlorine and other dangerous chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment, which could be deadly if leaked.

The public will be able to weigh in on the issue at the Thursday meeting.

You can tune in to the meeting by clicking this link.