Ramp from I-4 WB to I-275 SB shut down due to crash

TAMPA, Fla. — The ramp from I-4 westbound to I-275 southbound is shut down due to a crash involving a car and a semi, as well as a diesel leak.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Troopers said the crash resulted from a pursuit. According to a press release, a 2017 Nissan Maxima was seen by an FHP Trooper on SR-400, near Orient Road, tailgating another vehicle without its headlights on just after 3 a.m. The trooper tried to stop the sedan but the driver, identified as 40-year-old Willie D. Lloyd, Jr. sped away after initially stopping on the shoulder.

The trooper followed Lloyd, reaching speeds higher than 100 miles per hour, until the southbound exit ramp to I-275 where Lloyd crashed into a semi transporting milk. FHP said Lloyd then tried to run away from the scene but was caught by another trooper.

Lloyd had two female passengers in his vehicle. A 31-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries and a 34-year-old woman who had minor injuries. The semi-driver was not injured.

FHP

FHP

Lloyd suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving involving serious injury, DUI, DUI serious injury, DUI property damage, fleeing & eluding, driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, resisting without violence, and a burglary warrant from Pinellas County.

ABC Action News Traffic Anchor Sarah Phinney says traffic is being diverted northbound on I-275. Drivers can turn around at MLK and continue southbound on I-275.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE | The ramp from I-4 WB to 275 SB is CLOSED, but now drivers can take the downtown exit in addition to the ramp to 275 NB. Still a 30 minute ride between 75 and 275, with traffic really stacking near 50th. #GMTB #TampaTraffic pic.twitter.com/20b6zPzxEY — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) November 2, 2021

FHP said the ramp remains closed at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates.