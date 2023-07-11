Raining Berries coffee shop is an American Dream realized for Bimal Bhojani

WESTCHASE, Fla. — Born in Uganda, raised in London, Bimal Bhojani said he's living the American Dream.

"My family has a history of almost seven generations in the coffee business," he said.

In just a few years, the CEO of Raining Berries has expanded his fast-growing coffee shop to 10 thriving locations across Tampa Bay, with more on the way.

His secret ingredient? Gratitude.

"The U.S. and America has given me that opportunity to wake up in the morning and create a brand, but also put something back in people's lives," he said.

Raining Berries excels at coffee: ethically sourced, single-origin coffee from East Africa. They also sell healthy food (acai bowls, smoothies) delivered in person or curbside with a big side order of joy.

His employees rave about the upbeat culture, both in front of the counter and behind it.

"I think you need to surround yourself with good quality people, good energy, and look at what you have and not what you don't have," he said.