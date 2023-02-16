Rabies alert issued for part of Gibsonton after cat tests positive

A rabies alert was issued for part of Gibsonton on Thursday after a cat in the area tested positive, the department of health said.

The cat, a domestic shorthaired grey cat, tested positive on Wednesday.

The alert is active for 60 days; the center of the alert is Isabel Avenue.

The following boundaries are included:



North - Nundy Avenue

East - North Street

South - Kracker Avenue

West - The Kitchen Nature Preserve/Tampa Bay

An animal with rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:



Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Hillsborough at 813-559-4339.

For further information on rabies, click here.