R&B powerhouse J'Nelle to play Saturday's Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival

Tickets start at $12; kids are free
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jun 02, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — After a two-year layoff, the Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival will return in a big beautiful way this Saturday to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Presented by CANDO, the Fest will be held at the University Area Community Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Kids are free. (BUY TICKETS HERE.)

The musical lineup is packed, including R&B-soca singer J'Nelle, Jah Movement, Tropigroove and more. There will also be a lot of food, a lot of dancing, and fun for the whole family.

Festival organizer Kay Joseph said this year's event will show a Caribbean community in the Tampa Bay area that's full of love, support and unity.

"We are one Caribbean nation, and we're coming out in full force," she said.

For more on the Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival, go here.

