'Quiet Quitting' - What is it and why are more people doing it?

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The pandemic created a slew of changes. One of which is how people work.

Where they work, how long they work, and how long they stay in a job have all changed, and so too has a term that could easily fit in the same wheelhouse as the 'great resignation.'

It’s being called “quiet quitting.”

It's defined as performing a job that’s assigned to a person, but there’s no above and beyond action, extra work on those days off, or answering emails 24/7.

Natasha Bowman said this is nothing new. Rather, it's an updated name with a hashtag and an old adage.

"Which is something that has been around forever. I will tell you I have once or twice in my career been a quit quitter," Bowman said.

Bowman and her husband started the non-profit group, The Bowman Foundation for Workplace Equity and Mental Wellness.

Their goal is to help companies and employees find a healthy balance that promotes better cultures of mental wellness.

She said the term isn't to be taken in the literal term. Instead, she said employees are looking for more of a work environment that feeds their mental health and well being.

"People now, over the past couple of years, have had the opportunity to experience what it's like hey family I got to meet my kids all over again. They got to experience what work life balance feels like," Bowman said.

This is a force Stepanie Aggor said she can get on board with.

"I don’t think it’s that they don’t want to work I think it’s that they want more time with their family. Especially with the pandemic they saw what’s more important to them," Aggor said.

She’s not alone. Darren Svenson said he wouldn’t mind a little break from the overtime himself.

“I am for it. I would like to have a little more decent break in between," Svenson said.

However, not everyone can get on board and support quiet quitting. One man told ABC Action News that it comes down to people not wanting to work.

For the most part, Bowman said people do want to work. They simply want to be recognized, appreciated, and prosper in a work environment.