Puppy thrown over HSTB fence gets forever home — but many animals are still waiting for theirs

TAMPA, Fla. — In a heartwarming update, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced that a puppy thrown over a six-foot fence at the rescue over Easter weekend has found a forever home.

Video captured the moment the 4-month-old puppy, now named Sonny, was thrown over the fence after the shelter closed on Saturday, April 8. The person who threw Sonny has yet to be identified.

Sonny was found the next day by staff, who said he was found covered in his own feces, hungry and limping. He suffered a humorous fracture on his left leg.

Sonny was adopted by the Gagnier family, who live on Anna Maria Island. The shelter said they're "excited and prepared to give him the magical life he deserves."

While announcing the update, the shelter reminded readers that there are still numerous rescue animals still looking for their forever families.

"HSTB is full of animals with impactful stories looking for their forever homes. Not every story is highlighted, but we hope you get to know and care for the other homeless pets as you did for Sonny," the post said.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay finds injured dog