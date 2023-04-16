Watch Now
Puppy thrown over HSTB fence gets forever home — but many animals are still waiting for theirs

Sonny Humane Soceity of Tampa Bay 2.png
Humane Society of Tampa Bay
Sonny waiting for surgery on injuries sustained after he was throw over a six-foot wall.
Sonny Humane Soceity of Tampa Bay 2.png
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 16:18:14-04

TAMPA, Fla. — In a heartwarming update, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced that a puppy thrown over a six-foot fence at the rescue over Easter weekend has found a forever home.

Video captured the moment the 4-month-old puppy, now named Sonny, was thrown over the fence after the shelter closed on Saturday, April 8. The person who threw Sonny has yet to be identified.

Sonny was found the next day by staff, who said he was found covered in his own feces, hungry and limping. He suffered a humorous fracture on his left leg.

Sonny was adopted by the Gagnier family, who live on Anna Maria Island. The shelter said they're "excited and prepared to give him the magical life he deserves."

Sonny Humane Society of Tampa Bay
Sonny after he was injured from being thrown over a six-foot fence
Sonny Gagnier family Humane Soceity of Tampa Bay.png
Sonny with his new family, the Gagniers

While announcing the update, the shelter reminded readers that there are still numerous rescue animals still looking for their forever families.

"HSTB is full of animals with impactful stories looking for their forever homes. Not every story is highlighted, but we hope you get to know and care for the other homeless pets as you did for Sonny," the post said.

If you're ready to look for your next animal companion, click here to see the dogs, cats and other animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

If you have any information on the person who threw Sonny over the fence, seen in the video below, please email communications@humanesocietytampa.org.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay finds injured dog
Sonny Humane Soceity of Tampa Bay.png
Sonny after surgery

