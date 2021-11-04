Public comment ends Thursday for Kirby Street Pump Station project

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday is the last day residents in Hillsborough County can give public comment on the improvements slated to take place at the Kirby Pump Station site.

The county says the improvements are designed to reduce flooding near the Hillsborough River during storms.

The project will consist of a new drainage conveyance and pump station as well as improvements to the existing pond that will increase the capacity of the pond.

Elements include a new pump station at the southwest corner of the Kirby Street pond Installation of controls to monitor and maintain the pond’s levels and a new concrete driveway along the northern boundary of the Kirby Street pond parcel to provide access to the property from Kirby Street Improvements to existing outfalls Regrading of the berms’ elevations to increase the capacity of the existing pond.

The county says all construction will take place on county-owned property and within the county's right of way. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2022.

Residents can visit HCFLGov.net/HCEngage to leave a comment.

