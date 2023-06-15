Project plans to revamp Tampa Heights and the YMCA

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The YMCA is partnering with Ellison Development to revamp the Tampa Heights area with more housing, retail and a brand-new YMCA.

It's a plan with a $600 million price tag and still needs final approval.

If the city approves the project, it would bring some really big changes to the area.

Green space, offices, a hotel, and a brand-new YMCA are all part of the vision for Tampa Heights.

Ellison Development

The YMCA has had a presence in Tampa for 135 years. CEO Matt Mitchell tells ABC Action News the nonprofit plays a big role in community needs and strives to evolve with the city around it.

“That’s what this project is all about. Evolving and growing so we can ensure our relevance for generations to come here in Tampa,” Mitchell said.

This project would bring a brand new 110,000-square-foot YMCA with a rooftop pool, a licensed preschool, more childcare options, and even pickleball courts.

The current standing YMCA will be knocked down and replaced with housing. Some of which will be considered affordable housing.

“We own a pretty valuable piece of land here. We don't want to sell it, so we're entering into a ground lease with developers,” Mitchell said.

That ground lease is with Ellison Development. Mitchell said it will actually go back to helping with the YMCA’s mission.

Mitchell said, “The Y will have annuity of the next 99 years. That money will help go to help fund programs and services throughout Tampa.”

Mitchell explained that the plan goes in front of the city council in the fall. If it's approved, they plan to get started on construction next summer.