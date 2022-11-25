'Preparing for every imaginable situation': Hillsborough school resource deputies get new ballistic shields

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced on Friday it received its first shipment of ballistic shields for School Resource Deputies (SRD) in the case of an active shooter situation.

"When it comes to safeguarding the lives of the students at schools in Hillsborough County, we are preparing for every imaginable situation," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We love our children, and these new shields will prepare our deputies in case there is ever an active shooter situation."

HCSO said of the 300 ProTech Assault II VP shields purchased, 40 of them have now been given to SRDs. Those deputies started training with the 20-pound shields Thanksgiving week.

HCSO also announced SRDs assigned to middle and high schools within unincorporated Hillsborough County "will complete an intensive 3-day training program culminating in them being issued a B&T APC 9 pistol upon completion. This firearm has design features that offer the user increased accuracy and effectiveness over the standard-issued firearm."

"As we continue to study, learn, and adapt the hard lessons learned at school shootings in Florida and across the country, the new tools available to our school resource deputies will enable them to respond and neutralize a threat safely while protecting our precious children," said Sheriff Chronister.